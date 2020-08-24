VeriFacts Launches EV Ready Education and Verification Program for Collision Repair Facilities

To help its collision repair facilities customers prepare for hybrid and electric vehicle repairs, VeriFacts Automotive launched the VeriFacts Academy 2020 virtual collision repair classroom, which features the new Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Essentials Course as one of its’ first learning modules.

Through this course, collision repair professionals can gain knowledge of the safety protocols and repair processes for hybrid and electric vehicles. VeriFacts Automotive also introduced a new VeriFacts Automotive EV Ready Remote Verification program through which its collision repair coaching customers can earn recognition that their team is prepared to repair hybrid and electric vehicles.

