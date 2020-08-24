AASP/NJ Virtual Town Hall Tackles Photo Estimating, Insurer Conduct

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) set out to arm its members with necessary resources and knowledge via the association’s first-ever virtual “Town Hall” meeting on August 19.

AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant focused attendees’ attention on state regulations governing auto physical damage claims and unfair claim settlement practices, highlighting language that shop owners need to be aware of and understand in order to protect their rights as well as the rights of insured consumers. He explained that although insurers conducting business in New Jersey are supposed to follow these rules, the lack of a private