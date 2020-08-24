CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Virtual Town Hall Tackles Photo Estimating, Insurer Conduct

AASP/NJ Virtual Town Hall Tackles Photo Estimating, Insurer Conduct

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) set out to arm its members with necessary resources and knowledge via the association’s first-ever virtual “Town Hall” meeting on August 19.

AASP/NJAASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant focused attendees’ attention on state regulations governing auto physical damage claims and unfair claim settlement practices, highlighting language that shop owners need to be aware of and understand in order to protect their rights as well as the rights of insured consumers. He explained that although insurers conducting business in New Jersey are supposed to follow these rules, the lack of a private

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey