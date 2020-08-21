U.S. Justice Department Sues Florida Towing Company for Unlawfully Selling Car Belonging to Deployed Servicemember

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in the Middle District of Florida alleging that Target Recovery Towing Inc. and Target Recovery & Transport Inc. violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), by failing to obtain a court order before auctioning off a car belonging to a U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant who was deployed overseas.

The SCRA, which provides a wide variety of financial and housing protections to members of the military, prohibits towing companies from auctioning off servicemembers’ vehicles without a court order.

The law places the burden on towing companies and other lienholders to determine whether the property in