September 17 CIECA Webinar Features Frank Terlep and Jake Rodenroth

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its next CIECAST webinar, Collision Industry Disruptions: What They Are & How They Will Disrupt the Industry featuring Frank Terlep, CEO of Autotechcelerators, and Jake Rodenroth, director of OEM and industry technical relations for asTech, will be held on Thursday, September 17 at noon (EDT).

CIECA 2019 logoAll industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Registration for the event is available online.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Terlep and Rodenroth will share insight about the major disruptions affecting the collision repair industry now and in the future.

 “All aspects of

