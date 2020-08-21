Collision Repair Industry Production Rebounded in May and June

After record declines in April, employment and hours worked rebounded significantly as economy started to reopen.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the final May and preliminary June employment, hours worked and wages shows significant improvement. But, the stark picture of the pain felt by the industry as stay-at-home orders impacted driving, accidents and consumer spending shows there is a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic numbers.

The employment and hours worked data in the final May BLS statistics and preliminary June results were likely helped