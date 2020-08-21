Collision Repair Education Foundation 2021 Golf Fundraiser Set for July 13

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will be hosting its’ annual summer golf fundraiser on Tuesday, July 13th 2021, which and will take place in the greater Cleveland, Ohio area in conjunction with regularly scheduled industry meetings.

Registrants will enjoy a day of lunch, golf, and a dinner reception at the semi-private Stonewater Golf Course, one of Northeast Ohio’s premier courses designed by award-winning Hurzdan & Fry architects. Funds raised for this event assist CREF in supporting high school and college collision programs, students, and instructors.

With the anticipated excitement around industry members gathering for an in-person event, CREF expects