Auto Club Enterprises Earns I-CAR Gold Class

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced that it has awarded Insurance Gold Class business recognition at the corporate level to Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group.

The insurer’s appraiser staff completed the Auto Physical Damage Appraiser (APDA) training requirements in I-CAR’s Professional Development Program (PDP), therefore achieving corporate Insurance Gold Class. Auto Club Enterprises’ MPR Program also recognizes I-CAR’s Welding Training & Certification as part of its network education, equipping each of its network technicians with the necessary information, knowledge and skills to perform quality welds.

“Auto Club Enterprise management’s enthusiasm and encouragement for its appraiser staff to