Safelite Solutions Cancels Partnership with Westhill

Safelite announced that is was dissolving the relationship with Westhill Inc. that was announced in January. As part of the move, Tom Feeney, President and CEO of Safelite, is resigning his board position.

Westhill Inc. is an Atlanta-based digital solutions company serving the property and casualty insurance industry.

Feeney said, “Over the past few months, it became evident that our business models do not align in a way that leverages the strengths and principles of Safelite.”