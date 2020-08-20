Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Midland, Ontario

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of Fix Auto Midland in Midland, Ont. to its network. Owners Wally Betcher and Gary Betcher have been in the automotive aftermarket industry for 13 years, starting out as auto body technicians. Six years ago, they decided to start a business together and opened a collision repair center.

“We realized very quickly that we needed to be part of a bigger network rather than remain just another independent body shop. Fix Auto brings longstanding relationships with insurance companies and work providers that independent operators aren’t able to access directly,” says Wally Betcher. “Fix Auto