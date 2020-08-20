CollisionWeek

Boyd Group Opens Collision Repair Center in North Carolina

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a Gerber Collision & Glass collision repair center in Cornelius, N.C. The location previously operated as a dealer collision center.

Boyd GroupCornelius is a suburb of Charlotte, the largest city in North Carolina, and is located along Lake Norman, the largest man-made body of fresh water in the state. The location is situated between our Huntersville and Mooresville repair centers.

“The opening of this repair center strengthens our brand in this region, enhancing our ability to provide high-quality service to customers and insurance partners,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass.

