AutoNation to Discontinue Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts Business

Sales of non-OEM collision parts represented less than 1% of parts and service gross profit in first half of year.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) announced it will close its aftermarket collision parts business, referred to as AutoNation Collision Parts (ACP) by the end of 2020. The ACP business represented less than 1% of AutoNation’s Parts and Service gross profit for the six months ended June 30.

The move is part of the company’s continued efforts to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, Over the last two years, AutoNation has implemented a restructuring plan that reduced costs annually and consolidated its region