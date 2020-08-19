Texas Insurance Commissioner Sullivan Stepping Down

Kent Sullivan has notified Governor Abbott that he will resign as Texas Insurance Commissioner in September to return to the private sector. Sullivan became head of the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) in October 2017 and has led a modernization effort in his three years at the agency.
“Texas is grateful to Kent Sullivan for his leadership at the Texas Department of Insurance,” Governor Abbott said. “Under his tenure, TDI was responsible for protecting insurance consumers in the aftermath of
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.