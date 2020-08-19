CollisionWeek

Service King Selects CCC for Parts eCommerce

Service King transitions systemwide to CCC ONE Repair Management Technology and the CCC Parts Network.

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced that Service King Collision has named CCC its parts eCommerce provider. Part of the CCC ONE repair management platform, CCC Parts connects collision repairers to an extensive network of parts suppliers, streamlining parts ordering and management.

 “This is a significant advancement for the organization, enabling our teammates to select vendors and order parts electronically from inside the CCC work file with real time information on preferred vendors, cost-effectiveness, and availability,” said Will Johnston, Service King’s Chief Corporate Development Officer. 

