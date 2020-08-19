CollisionWeek

Mitchell Announces Glass Claims and Repair Management Solution

Mitchell announced the availability of the Mitchell Cloud Glass solution, a glass repair and replacement system that directly links OEM repair procedures found in the Mitchell TechAdvisor database to National Auto Glass Specifications (NAGS). This—combined with Mitchell’s diagnostic and calibration tools—is designed to save technicians time and help ensure proper, safe repair of vehicle windshields, including those with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Mitchell logo squareRepairers can access Mitchell Cloud Glass from any Internet-enabled device and schedule jobs, process work orders, generate invoices, track performance and receive payments from insurance partners and customers. Available first to U.S. customers, the cloud-based, point-of-sale solution

