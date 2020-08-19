Beacon Equipment Named Global Finishing Solutions Preferred Distributor

Beacon Equipment Resources is now Global Finishing Solutions’ (GFS) preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area.

A long-standing partner of GFS, Beacon Equipment is a full-service distributor with proven experience and vast resources to support equipment sales, service and maintenance needs throughout a broad geographic area. Support from Beacon Equipment includes factory trained technicians providing paint booth filter service and booth cleaning, as well as knowledgeable sales representatives to aid in a body shop’s growth planning.