U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up Over 3% for Week Ending August 7

After decreasing the previous week at the largest rate in eleven weeks, week-on-week gas supplied to the U.S. market increased.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline consumption was up for the week ending August 7. The result comes after a decrease for the week ending July 31 that was preceded by an increase for the week ending July 24. The prior two weeks, ending July 10 and July 17, included back-to-back declines compared to the previous week.

While the increase for the week ending August 7 offers some hope that the impact of the