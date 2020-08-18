MAACO Franchisee Holds Fundraiser for Boise Resident Injured in Home Invasion

Two months ago, two teenagers broke into a house in the outskirts of Boise, Idaho, and in the process, shot the homeowner Jason Mullins and his son. Mullins was shot three times, resulting in the replacement of his upper femur, and his son was shot in the foot. Since then, it has been a struggle for Mullins, with the combination of recovery, medical bills, and not being able to work. Mullin is self-employed as a house painter.

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting franchisee Matt Davlin believes it is part of his responsibility as a business owner to give back to his community.

“If you are going to be a part of the community, and want the community to support you, then you need to support your community in return,” said Davlin. “The Maaco brand recognition and brand awareness provide me the ability to use it to help others in our community when they are in need.”

Davlin and his partners at the Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting in Boise along with the Nelson Farmers Insurance Agency stepped up to help Mullins with some of the financial burden from being unable to work.

“Like many people who own their own businesses, if you can’t work, you can’t support your family,” said Davlin. “I feel fortunate that I have my own business, backed by the recognition of a national brand like

Maaco, that can help us raise money for others in our community.”

The initial car wash fundraiser generated $2500. Since then Davlin has continued to solicit an additional $2000 in pledges and donations from other Boise businesses.

Although Davlin has been a Maaco franchisee for just a little more than two years, this is his second major fundraiser for a member of the local community. He and his team helped to raise money for a family with a child who has severe disabilities. The money raised allowed them to buy equipment that enabled them to care for their child at home.

“There is a saying that I always thought was a good motto to live by—’With great power, comes great responsibility,’ said Davlin. “Some people may recognize that from Spiderman movies. It’s a motto that I believe in and have always tried to live by.”

Anyone wishing to help the Mullins family can do so online.