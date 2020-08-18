Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Southern California

Fix Auto USA announced its newest location to its network, Fix Auto Temple City in Los Angeles, Calif. Owned and operated by Franchise Partner Peter Hong, who also operates Fix Auto Downtown El Monte, Fix Auto Temple City joins the brand making it the second location to open on the network’s platform mid-pandemic.

“It’s inspiring to see existing Franchise Partners, like Peter Hong, launch new locations amidst COVID-19. By expanding his operations to include his second location, Peter is publically signaling his trust and validation in the platform we offer independently owned and operated body shops,” stated Fix Auto USA