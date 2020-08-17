Universal Technical Institute Campuses Recognized by Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges

Four Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) campuses have been named 2019-2020 “Schools of Excellence” by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). The designation, which is the Commission’s most prestigious institutional achievement award, recognizes commitment to quality education and preparing students for success.

UTI-Avondale (Ariz.), UTI/MMI-Orlando (Fla.), MMI-Phoenix (Ariz.) and UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) were all named ACCSC “Schools of Excellence” as a part of the 2019-2020 ACCSC accreditation renewal process.

In addition, UTI’s newest campus in Bloomfield, New Jersey received a 2019-2020 “School of Distinction” award for “commitment to the expectations and rigors of accreditation, and delivering quality