Hertz Announces Changes in Finance Leadership

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jamere Jackson, has resigned to pursue a new opportunity. Jackson will remain with Hertz until September 11, to assist in the transition of his responsibilities.

The company also announced the promotion of R. Eric Esper to Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, and Kenny K. Cheung to Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Operational Finance and Restructuring Officer, effective immediately. They will report directly to Paul Stone, Hertz’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as will the company’s Treasurer, Scott Massengill.

Esper has served as Senior Vice