CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of Fix Auto Scarborough Town Centre to its network in Ontario. This family owned facility has been in the industry for over 25 years and has recently moved to a new building in addition to joining the Fix Auto family of shops.

Fix Auto LogoAfter a quarter century in the business, the team decided the best way to continue to grow and succeed was to join a banner.

“We knew the key to our success moving forward was to choose a partner that aligns well with our overall business goals of exceptional customer service and high-quality

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey