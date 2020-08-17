Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of Fix Auto Scarborough Town Centre to its network in Ontario. This family owned facility has been in the industry for over 25 years and has recently moved to a new building in addition to joining the Fix Auto family of shops.

After a quarter century in the business, the team decided the best way to continue to grow and succeed was to join a banner.

“We knew the key to our success moving forward was to choose a partner that aligns well with our overall business goals of exceptional customer service and high-quality