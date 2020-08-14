Improvements in Collision Repair Facility Sales Paused in July

Respondents to our most recent survey indicate that the improvements in sales in May and June backtracked slightly during July. Collision repair facility operators project August sales to improve.

Collision repair facility operators responding to the most recent CollisionWeek Collision Repair Business Conditions survey covering July, reported that sales continued to be depressed compared to last year and were weaker than June. Asked to project August sales compared to last year, however, repairers believe they will see the smallest reduction since the pandemic response began in March.

As our earlier studies had indicated, business had been fairly robust for many