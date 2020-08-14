Copart Opens New Location in Jacksonville, Florida

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), announced it opened its new 56-acre Jacksonville North location in Florida. This is Copart’s 14th location in the state.

“We are excited about our new location in Jacksonville, which serves our growing business with additional space to store vehicles for our customers,” said Copart President Jeff Liaw.

The Copart Jacksonville location’s weekly online vehicle auctions are held at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time) on Mondays. Copart Jacksonville North General Manager Mae Walkup said: “We look forward to providing the best customer service to our buyers and sellers at our new location.”