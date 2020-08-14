I-CAR Extends Free Access to Repairability Technical Support Forum

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced that it will extend free access to its Repairability Technical Support (RTS) Portal through the end of the year. I-CAR offered complimentary access to RTS until May 31 through their Covid-19 Industry Relief Program, announced in March.

“We recognize the strong value RTS provides to the industry and have seen a large uptick in use, in particular, during April through July, aiding our decision to extend this important resource free of charge to anyone in the industry throughout the remainder of the year,” said Scott VanHulle, Manager, RTS and OEM Relations.