CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Painters Supply Acquires Five Location Distributor in Mid-Atlantic Region

Painters Supply Acquires Five Location Distributor in Mid-Atlantic Region

By Leave a Comment

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced today that an affiliate of the company has completed the acquisition of Nyquist, Inc. The acquisition adds five locations in the Mid- Atlantic region.

Painters Supply logoBased in Baltimore, Md., Nyquist was founded in 1955 by George Nyquist Sr., who later sold the business to his son George Nyquist Jr. The business has grown to five branch locations and services customers throughout the states of Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

 “We are excited to welcome Nyquist to our growing PSE family of businesses,” said Patrick Mayette, President and CEO of PSE. “The team

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey