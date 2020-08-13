Painters Supply Acquires Five Location Distributor in Mid-Atlantic Region

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced today that an affiliate of the company has completed the acquisition of Nyquist, Inc. The acquisition adds five locations in the Mid- Atlantic region.

Based in Baltimore, Md., Nyquist was founded in 1955 by George Nyquist Sr., who later sold the business to his son George Nyquist Jr. The business has grown to five branch locations and services customers throughout the states of Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to welcome Nyquist to our growing PSE family of businesses,” said Patrick Mayette, President and CEO of PSE. “The team