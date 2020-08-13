Massachusetts Collision Repair Facility Owner Charged with Tax Fraud

The owner of Everett and Worcester, Mass. auto body repair facilities was charged yesterday with a payroll tax scheme resulting in a $292,231 tax loss. This is not Haddad’s first run in with authorities, in 2019 Haddad was charged with auto insurance fraud by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Haddad pleaded not guilty to the insurance fraud charges in 2019.

In the most recent case, Adam Haddad, 43, of Shrewsbury, was charged and agreed to plead guilty to three counts of aiding the preparation of false tax returns.

For tax quarters ending in March 2015 through June 2017, Haddad