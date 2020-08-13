Interview: Greg Horn, PartsTrader

Horn details statistics on the health of the collision repair industry parts supply chain in the wake of the pandemic as well as longer term issues facing the industry.

When parts manufacturers started closing factories this past spring in the face of the coronavirus crisis, concerns over parts availability increased for the repair industry. While collision repair facility operators remained open during state ordered non-essential business shutdowns, in some areas, governments initially didn’t consider parts suppliers as essential. For example, auto dealers were initially ordered to close in some states since new and used vehicle sales weren’t considered essential during