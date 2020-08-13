CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Kentucky

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR on Nicholasville, located at 2159 Lexington Road, in Nicholasville, Ky. CARSTAR on Nicholasville, a 9,000 sq. ft. facility led by general manager Thomas O’Nan, is the fourth CARSTAR facility for co-owner Kevin Rains, but first partnership with the local business group who own Toyota on Nicholasville, led by Rick Avare.

Rains, owner of CARSTAR – South Broadway, CARSTAR Center City and CARSTAR West Chester is excited about the newest location and reach into Nicholasville.

“My father opened his own collision repair facility in 1978, so I grew up around this industry and it is