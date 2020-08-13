Bill Westrate to Succeed Jack Salzwedel as American Family CEO in 2022

American Family Insurance group announced a succession plan for Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jack Salzwedel, reinforcing its commitment to business growth, an innovative and inclusive work culture, and strong involvement in communities where its customers live and work.

The plan, which was initiated by Salzwedel two years ago and developed with the board of directors, calls for him to continue as chair and CEO until Jan. 1, 2022.

American Family Enterprise President Bill Westrate will serve as CEO-elect starting January 2021 and will succeed Salzwedel as CEO one year later, with Salzwedel continuing in the role of