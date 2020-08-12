Jacob Welch Joins LKQ Board of Directors

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) announced that it has appointed Jacob H. Welch of ValueAct Capital to its Board of Directors effective today.

Joseph Holsten, Chairman of LKQ Corporation stated, “We are delighted to welcome Jake to LKQ’s Board. Jake’s investment management track record and public market experience will further complement the diverse skills and experience of our Board. We look forward to his contributions as we work with management to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders.”

Welch is a Partner of ValueAct Capital, one of LKQ’s largest stockholders. He has previously served as a director