CCC Reports July Repairable Appraisals Down 20.5% Compared to 2019

U.S. repairable appraisals continued to improve following April low.
According to the CCC Auto Claims Snapshot – July 2020, U.S. repairable appraisal counts continued to recover, though slowly. For the month of July, repairable appraisals were down 20.5% compared to July 2019 in the U.S. The July result is an improvement from the 45 percent decline in April, 34.5% decline in May and 25.7% decline reported for June.
According to the report, “With new cases of the COVID-19 virus surging in areas of the country, and numerous areas stalling re-opening, it’s perhaps not surprising that Arizona saw its drop
