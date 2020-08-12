Boyd Group Reports Sales Down Over 25% in Second Quarter Due to Pandemic

Same store sales down 33% compared to last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) today announced sales decreased by 25.5% to CA$426.5 million ($321.6 million) in the second quarter ended June 30 from CA$572.5 million ($431.7 million) in the same period of 2019, including same-store sales decreases of 33.0%, which was negatively impacted by the slower economic reopening in Canada.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 38.6% to CA$49.2 million ($37.1 million) during the second quarter, compared with CA$80.1 million ($60.4 million) in 2019. Adjusted net earnings decreased 129.3% to an adjusted net loss of