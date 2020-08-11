Volkswagen Car-Net selects CCC Information Services for Insurance Telematics Services

CollisionWeek

CCC Information Services Inc. and Volkswagen Car-Net announced today that CCC has become the automaker’s exclusive provider of insurance telematics services for the newest generation of VW Car-Net, included in most model year 2020 and 2021 vehicles. Upon customer consent, the CCC X data exchange will utilize driving data from Volkswagen Car-Net, the automaker’s connected vehicle platform, and power personalized experiences through DriveView.

CCC Volkswagen AppThe DriveView program became available to Volkswagen Car-Net subscribers starting with model year 2020. By enrolling in DriveView, Car-Net users may be eligible for discounted rates from some of the top automotive insurance companies in the country.

