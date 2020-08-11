Hyundai Structural Repair Procedures and Material Guidelines Now Available in Mitchell Software

Mitchell today announced availability of Hyundai structural repair procedures and material guidelines in Mitchell’s software.

Mitchell finished the integration immediately following Hyundai’s mid-July release of four models. The structural repair procedures and material guidelines for the 2019-20 Santa Fe, 2020 Sonata and 2020 Palisade are now available in the Mitchell TechAdvisor solution and through the Integrated Repair Procedures available in Mitchell Cloud Estimating.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of Hyundai’s structural repair procedures and material guidelines,” said Erv Guyett, President, Collision Concepts, Inc. “With that data now in Mitchell software, we can streamline the repair process and provide Hyundai