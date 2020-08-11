Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

Location is eighth for Richard Fish and second for Bryan Wendt in franchise network.

Fix Auto USA announced its newest location, Fix Auto Lake Forest in Orange County, Calif., was added to its network. Fix Auto Lake Forest is the eighth California location for Franchise Partner Richard Fish and second for Bryan Wendt, who, with Fish, operates Fix Auto Kearny Mesa in San Diego.

“Fix Auto Lake Forest is such an incredible story for our network. Amid so much uncertainty lies opportunity, and that’s exactly what Richard and Bryan see in Fix Auto Lake Forest. Further, this location was previously