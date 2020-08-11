Axalta Extends Partnership with I-CAR Canada through the Sustaining Partner Program

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) today announced that they have extended their participation in I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program in North America to include Canada, which was effective July 1, 2020. Axalta’s participation in the Program offers Refinish students more accessible and affordable training, either virtually or in-person, at any of Axalta’s Learning and Development Centers, while earning Platinum I-CAR credit at no charge from the accreditor. The Program delivers relevant education and solutions to the industry, assisting technicians with future employment opportunities and giving them the knowledge to provide customers with safe and skillful repairs.

“We are deeply committed to collision repair education.