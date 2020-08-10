CollisionWeek

IADA Plans August 28 Webinar

The Independent Automotive Damage Appraisers Association (IADA) announced that following the success of the Auto Appraiser Summit on July 24, it will be presenting another webinar on Friday, August 28 at 3 p.m. (EDT) featuring more presentations on the latest in the industry.

IADA logoRegistration for the event is available online.

Presenters for the event include:

  • CARFAX : Harnessing the Power of Vehicle History in Total Losses
  • Car-part.com: Cartpartpro advanced part search demo
  • Duncan RV Systems: RV estimating software demo, and discussion of common problems in RV appraisal
  • ClaimLeader: Web-based claim management system demo
  • IA Path: Elegant solutions to common training
