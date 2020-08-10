Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in British Columbia

Fix Auto Canada announced the opening of a second Fix Auto location in Victoria, BC. on Millstream Road. Owner Ian Franklin is excited to expand his operations on Vancouver Island following the success of his first location in Victoria, Fix Auto West Shore. Franklin has owned and operated the West Shore facility for the past several years and saw an opportunity to grow his business, offering customers greater choice.

“As we started to see an increase in business in our first location, it became apparent that we would need to expand in order to meet customer demand,” says Franklin. “The