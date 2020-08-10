CollisionWeek

Automotive Recyclers Association November 11-14 Annual Convention Will Be Virtual

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced today that the upcoming 77th Annual Convention & Exposition will be a 100 percent virtual event.  Originally scheduled to take place November 11-14 in person at the Peppermill Resort & Cason in Reno, Nev., Association leaders decided last week to transition into an all virtual event due to ongoing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARA logo “Ultimately, the health and safety of the membership and staff is our top priority,” said ARA Executive Director, Sandy Blalock.  “After many discussions, serious consideration, and with the safety of all attendees at the forefront, we have decided to re-direct

