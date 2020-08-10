Automechanika Dubai Rescheduled to June 2021

Messe Frankfurt Middle East confirmed Automechanika Dubai’s 18th edition, which was originally postponed to run in October 2020, will instead take place from June 7-9, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day event in 2019 featured 1,880 exhibitors from 63 countries, while drawing in 32,750 trade visitors from 146 countries, underlining its international scope; more than 90 percent of exhibitors and 50 percent of visitors come from outside of the UAE.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Automechanika Dubai’s Show Director, said, “We did our very best to hold Automechanika Dubai in October, however we now have our sights set on 2021, when the show will take place just a few months ahead of the Dubai Expo.

“We’ve been in regular contact with our customers, partners and supporting associations, and given the current situation, moving Automechanika Dubai to June 2021 is the logical decision.

“We’re responding to our stakeholders’ best interests, and we’re committed to delivering another successful exhibition next year. All existing exhibitors’ contracts are still valid and can be transferred to 2021.”

Automechanika Dubai will meanwhile continue to host its popular free-to-attend webinar series, of which there’ve been six so far in the last two months, with more than 2,200 attendees logging on to keep abreast of the latest auto aftermarket trends and opportunities.