NOAA Warns of Extremely Active Atlantic Hurricane Season

NOAA urges preparedness as we enter peak months for hurricane development.

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions are primed to fuel storm development in the Atlantic, leading to what could be an “extremely active” season, according to forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service. Yesterday, the agency released its annual August update to the Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook, initially issued in May. The update comes just days after Hurricane Isaias caused damage along most of the east coast.