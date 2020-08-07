Dan Clapp from Shelter Insurance Takes Over as Chair of IIHS Board

Dan Clapp, of Shelter Insurance Companies, has assumed leadership of the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) Board of Directors for the remainder of 2020 and all of 2021.

Clapp, executive vice president at Shelter, took over as chair in July as planned, following six months as chair-elect. Angela Sparks, vice president and actuary at State Farm Insurance Companies and the 2019 Board chair, had continued leading the Board in the first half of 2020.

“Shelter Insurance is proud