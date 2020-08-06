ProColor Collision Adds First Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

The Fix Network announced that it has begun expanding the ProColor Collision brand across Canada with its first location outside of Quebec now open in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Fix Network acquired ProColor Collision in September 2019 with a vision to expand the brand outside of Quebec where it has more than 175 locations.

An additional 14 locations are launching in the next few months in Ontario, the Atlantic and Western Canada.

“By expanding the brand across Canada, we’re offering customers greater choice for