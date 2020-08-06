MSO Symposium Going Virtual with Daily Sessions November 9-13

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 9th Annual MSO Symposium will still take place the week of Nov. 9.

MSO Symposium Week will take place from Monday, Nov. 9 and conclude on Friday, Nov. 13. The event will contain the same style sessions as in previous years but will be delivered in single-session installments five days in a row. Each daily session will be 60-90 minutes.

Updates on the event will be available on the MSO Symposium website.

“We’re just going to do it virtually and at no cost for attendees,” said Ray Fisher, president and executive