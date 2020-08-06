Global Finishing Solutions Adds Platinum Equipment to Distribution Team

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that Platinum Equipment has joined its automotive and truck refinish distribution team, bolstering GFS’ ability to provide service to collision repair facilities in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin.

Founded in 2020, Platinum Equipment supplies and services a variety of automotive repair equipment, including paint booths and frame racks. Located in Minneapolis, Platinum Equipment is a full-service distributor led by Jeff Syvrud, previously with Chassis Liner Supply. Syvrud brings decades of experience and a wealth of industry knowledge to Platinum Equipment.