Driven Brands Acquires International Car Wash Group

Driven Brands announced its acquisition of International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has been completed.

With the addition of ICWG, Driven now encompasses more than 4,000 locations across 15 countries and approximately $3.8 billion in annual system-wide sales, making it the largest automotive aftermarket services company by location count in North America.

Driven, a portfolio company of Roark Capital, has completed more than 35 acquisitions over the past five years. In addition to ICWG, Driven’s portfolio includes Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Automotive Training Institute, Maaco, CARSTAR, ABRA, Uniban, 1-800-Radiator & A/C and PH Vitres d’Autos.

“We are