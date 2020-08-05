Collision Repair Shop Owner Wins Jay Leno’s Garage Tour in CREF Auction

BJ Penrod, owner of BJ’s Auto Theft and Collision in Denver, Colo., was thrilled to learn that he’d entered the winning bid for a private tour of Jay Leno’s Garage. The auction was held to benefit the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and its work to support collision repair educational programs, schools and students.

“As soon as I heard about the auction, I added ‘tour Jay Leno’s Garage’ to my bucket list,” Penrod stated. “My wife Lisa and I watch the TV show, and we can’t believe we won – she’s even more excited than I am!”