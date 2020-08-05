Allstate Reports Revenue Up 0.5% in Second Quarter

The Allstate-brand auto insurance combined ratio was 83.9, down more than 8 points due to pandemic impact on driving.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported second quarter revenue of $11.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020 increased 0.5% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by net realized capital gains of $704 million, compared to $324 million in the second quarter of 2019 and a 2.1% increase in Property-Liability insurance premiums earned.

Net investment income decreased 56.6% in the second quarter on lower performance-based portfolio results.

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $1.22 billion, or $3.86