USAA to Return an Additional $270 Million to Auto Insurance Policyholders

USAA, the country’s fifth largest property-casualty insurer, announced it is returning an additional $270 million dividend to auto insurance policyholders. This follows earlier announcements that USAA would provide dividends totaling $800 million to its members as a 20% credit on three months’ worth of premiums.

This new, additional dividend will reflect 10% of up to two months’ worth of premiums, and will be provided to all auto insurance policyholders with policies in effect within the months of June and July. In total, USAA has now committed to returning $1.07 billion in dividends to all auto insurance policyholders due to continued