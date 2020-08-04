Somer Mullins Named Director of Marketing and Communications for Fix Network Canada

Fix Network Canada announced Somer Mullins as its new Director of Marketing & Communications for Canada.

Mullins will work closely with the Fix Network leadership team to identify strategic marketing opportunities that promote the value of being part of a network as well as drive awareness and engagement for the Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, Speedy Auto Service and ProColor Collision brands

“Somer’s extensive experience in franchise-based businesses as well as her understanding of the automotive landscape in North America is a tremendous asset for franchisees in our